TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County jail inmate is facing additional felony charges after an assault on a deputy was caught on camera.

Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy was attempting to exit a jail pod with Michler Gabriel, 38, when the deputy said Gabriel refused to back away from the door as the deputy was opening it. When the deputy attempted to stop Gabriel, he punched the deputy in the face -- striking his several times.

The deputy was treated for bruising, swelling and lacerations at Tampa General Hospital.

Prior to the battery, Gabriel was being held at Orient Road Jail on driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance (5 counts), possession of cannabis, armed trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm (2 counts) and carrying a concealed firearm.

After this incident, he is now facing felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and battery by a detained person.

