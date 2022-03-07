Breaking: Indictments issued against former top executives at JEA

A federal grand jury has indicted JEA’s former CEO Aaron Zhan and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher for their roles in the failed sale of the city utility in 2019.

A federal grand jury has indicted two former top executives at JEA, following a more than two-year criminal probe into the failed sale of the city-owned utility in 2019.

Federal prosecutors are charging JEA’s former CEO Aaron Zhan and JEA’s former Chief Financial Officer Ryan Wannemacher for their role in developing a controversial 'Performance Unit Plan' that could have enriched JEA senior executives to the tune of millions of dollars.

They have each been charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.

According to the indictment, “The PUP …that Zahn and Wannemacher created and designed … would have paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses, primarily to the top JEA executives, including themselves, upon a sale of JEA’s assets and liabilities.”

It continues, “Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher did knowingly and willfully combine, conspire, confederate and agree with each other … too embezzle steal, obtain by fraud and otherwise … convert to their own use” city property.

“Zahn and Wannemacher would and did breach their fiduciary duty … by failing to disclose material information and making and causing to be made fraudulent representations to the JEA Board.”

The indictments come more than two years after the Department of Justice launched a criminal investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by senior JEA executives following the failed sale of the 55-year-old city utility.