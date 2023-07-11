16-year-old boy, one other indicted in 'execution style' double murder in Baker County

David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home off Sawtooth Road in Macclenny, Florida.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people have been indicted on charges related to an 'execution style' double murder in Baker County in August 2022.

Whalon Joseph Hannah, 19, and Curtis Peyton Austin, 16, were indicted this week on two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy, armed burglary, tampering with evidence, dealing in stolen property and grand theft.

David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home off Sawtooth Road in Macclenny, Florida in what was described as an "execution style murder scene" by Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden.

Rhoden says on July 30, the two listed above entered a home in the 14000 block of Sawtooth Road, where Sigers and Thomas were. The sheriff said the suspects shot and fatally wounded the two men and stole several guns.

Rhoden says that the incident stemmed from a prior dispute between one of the suspects and one of the victims.