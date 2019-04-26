Security is expected to be increased at all off base housing units following a drive-by shooting that happened Thursday night in off-base military housing near Naval Station Mayport, according to a Mayport commanding officer.

Commanding Officer, Captain Yoder said that military personnel is working with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to find out more information about the situation and will be conducting random checks to the off-base housing areas.

The drive-by shooting happened in the Marsh Cove subdivision right off Mayport road around 10 p.m. That's when a car rode by and fired several shots, some hitting homes in the area.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Deputies say that the circumstances around this incident are unknown and the case will be investigated by JSO's Aggravated Battery Unit.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is also investigating this incident.

JSO encourages anyone who may have information about the incident to contact The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.