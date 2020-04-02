A woman says she’s in fear for her safety. Days after she was shot outside of her Arlington apartment complex, she said her apartment was burglarized while she was in the hospital.

To protect her identity, we're only identifying her as 31-year-old "Brittany."

On Jan. 18, Brittany was sitting outside of her apartment on Justina Road when she heard gunfire. She sand she tried running inside, but was hit.

“One of the bullets pierced me in the back, it gave me severe nerve damage, it prevents me from walking,” Brittany said.

Days later, when she returned from the hospital, she says her clothes, shoes and family keepsakes were gone.

She’s staying elsewhere while she figures out what to do next. Attorney John Phillips created a GoFundMe for Brittany so she can start over.

That same day, another shooting happened on the same road. Police say a man was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting.

Brittany says she asked management to move her after the other shooting took place.

“This has been a burden, I don’t understand why this took place, but it could’ve been prevented,” Brittany said.

We reached out to the apartment complex and a worker there says they are giving Brittany offers for other places to stay.

“I’m traumatized, physically, I can’t do much physically and I just got to take it how it is, I’m in severe pain all day and night," she said.

If you want to donate to Brittany’s GoFundMe, you can click the link here.