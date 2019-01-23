The Jacksonville Sheriff's office is looking for a man who they say threatened to kill multiple people and caused a lockdown of the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Wednesday morning.

JSO is looking for Ronald Edward Jones, 51, after a woman told police that Jones texted her and threatened to kill her.

According to the victim, Jones called her on Tuesday and told her that he was watching her. She stated that Jones kept repeating that he was going to kill himself and that he does not have anything to live for.

The incident report states that the Jones texted the victim stating, "You will pay for this and I know where you live and work" and "I am going to make them cops kill me and you are going to witness it today".

Assitionally in the incident report, it states Jones told the victim that he was in possession of a gun he would kill her and her children.

The fulfillment center on Pecan Park Road briefly locked down in the morning as the JSO responded to reports of the threat. JSO searched the fulfillment center and deemed no threat to the building.

Police were able to track the individual who made the threat down by their cell phone, which led them to the apartments in Northwest Jacksonville.

Police searched the complex and cleared the scene around 10 a.m.

Amazon also reopened and resumed operations shortly after the lockdown.

Amazon released the following statement:

"The safety of our employees is our top priority. The sheriff’s department was on site this morning due to a report of a credible threat. The fulfillment center was locked down momentarily while the sheriff’s department conducted a search. The search was completed and the sheriff’s department confirmed there is no threat to the building. The fulfillment center was released to site leadership and operations have resumed. As this is an active investigation, any further questions would be best addressed by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office."