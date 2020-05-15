'I'm dying, please hurry up': Victim calls 911 as JTA driver is accused in shooting

Dwayne Russell is behind bars, accused of shooting his ex-wife. First Coast News is working on clarifying whether he is charged with murder or attempted murder.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Calls for help to 911 are shedding new light on the investigation into a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus driver accused of shooting his ex-wife.

The calls, which are difficult to hear, include the victim's plea for help from dispatchers.

Dwayne Russell, president of the Jacksonville bus drivers union, is behind bars. Jail logs show Russell is facing a homicide charge. First Coast News is working on clarifying the victim's condition.

Clay County deputies found Russell's wife shot in an Oak Leaf neighborhood Wednesday.

In one 911 call, the victim says "I'm dying, please hurry up."

In another, she says "I'm on the ground outside, I'm shot in my side, legs, everywhere. I'm dying."

Police said Russell shot the victim several times. In the 911 calls, she describes him as her ex-husband.

Russell then drove himself to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and turned himself in, according to police reports.

Officers and first responders found the victim with gunshot wounds to her chest, leg and neck at their home on Hawkmore Drive in Oakleaf.

Russell had his first court appearance Thursday. He's currently in the Clay county jail, being held without bond.

Another 911 call from a witness described hearing gunshots in the area.