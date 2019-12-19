An illegal gambling operation in Flagler Beach was recently shut down, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office, along with the Flagler Beach Police Department, served a search warrant at Flagler Cats Bingo, 2515 Moody Blvd., after receiving multiple tips of illegal gambling machines operating in the business.

The owner, Gregory Irwin, was there at the time, but refused to detail his operation, the news release said.

During the search, authorities seized roughly 48 electronic gambling machines, various computers and documents that violated Florida law, as well as $5,700 in cash, the sheriff's office said.

Upon investigating, authorities discovered that Flagler Cats was the name of a non-profit cat rescue and clinic. The owner allowed Irwin to use her rescue's name as long as he donated money to her clinic, the news release said. She told authorities she was unaware of Irwin's operations.

“Internet Cafés often become targets of violent crimes due to the amounts of cash going in and out of the business,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I hope this sends a clear message to any other operations like it going on in Flagler County that we will work together with our law enforcement partners to shut down these types of illegal gambling businesses.”

Irwin was released and charges may be pending.