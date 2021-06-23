Identity of man sought by Jacksonville police after alleged burglary

JSO says the person entered the business via a door that was left unlocked.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a person who reportedly stole several items from inside a business.

Police say on May 26, a burglary was reported in the 7000 block of Southpoint Parkway South. JSO says the person entered the business via a door that was left unlocked.

JSO says the pictured person took several items and left.

Anyone having seen or who may know the identity of the person is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.