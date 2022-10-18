Community organization identifies 25-year-old killed in Woodstock area, searching for information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.
Jacksonville community group MAD DADS has identified the victim in a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area as 25-year-old Tyron Le'derrick Steward.
The shooting took place on Oct. 11 near the intersection of Detroit Street and W. 3rd Street. Steward was rushing to a nearby hospital but later died, according to police.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working to gather more information and MAD DADS is asking that the public speaks up if they know anything.
You can call 866-845-8477 to speak with CrimeStoppers if you know anything. You can remain anonymous.