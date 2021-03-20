Citation: Kentucky woman accused of licking ice cream products in store

Police said the woman is accused of licking just under $500 worth of products at the Shepherdsville Kroger on March 17.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly licking ice cream while it was on store shelves at a Shepherdsville Kroger.

Tiffany Redmon is facing criminal mischief and criminal trespassing charges for the March 17 incident.

According to arrest records, employees said Redmon was in the freezer section of the store for a prolonged period and was observed on surveillance video “rubbing an ice cream lid on her face and licking the product.”

Store officials said it was unclear how much product Redmon may have licked but it was estimated under $500.

They said they would have to quarantine the entire section of that freezer and discard all of the product insides.

Officials allegedly asked Redmon to pay for the groceries she had already selected but said she knowingly entered the store without money to purchase the items. Police said the employees had to discard about $218 in addition to the freezer products.

