'I guess he was too special to be here on earth': Vigil held one year after Callahan teen was murdered

CALLAHAN, Fla. — One year ago on Feb. 24, a Callahan mother lost her 16-year-old son after he was shot and killed.

Two of his fellow West Nassau High School students have been charged with third-degree murder and accessory to murder.

As the case slowly moves through the court system, friends and family gathered for a memorial vigil for Trenton Fort.

“It's hard," his mother Paige Hall said. "Every day I miss him. And it doesn't get easier.“

On the anniversary of the darkest day in Hall’s life, which should have been filled with grief. It was, instead, filled with light – and dozens of Nassau County community members who knew and loved Trenton Fort.

“It not only shook our family, but obviously it shook this entire community," she explained. "He had the biggest heart. I guess he was too special to be here on earth.“

Hall is still waiting on justice after her teen son was murdered, she said she heard, for defending a friend during a confrontation in the Spring Lake Estates Neighborhood.

The family’s attorney believes the criminal case is in the negotiation stage.

“What I understand from the state attorney's office here in Nassau, things are proceeding," Christopher Jackson said. "It just takes time."

However, on Wednesday night, in a small strip mall in Callahan, all that mattered was remembering Fort.

“We are celebrating his life. I will always celebrate his life," Hall said. "His name will always be said."