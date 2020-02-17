FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County teen was arrested Monday morning after a parent saw a disturbing text message that appeared to threaten a school shooting, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the parent was monitoring her son's phone Sunday evening when she saw a text from the son's friend saying, "I feel like shooting up the school and then living in solitary confinement for the rest of my days."

The parent reported the text to law enforcement the next morning and the sender was identified as a 16-year-old girl who is also a member of the sheriff's office's Explorer program. The program is meant to build strong relationships between teens and law enforcement officers while teaching teens about the profession. The sheriff's office said the program's supervisors never experienced any issues or concerns with the teen. The suspect was immediately terminated from the program upon her arrest.

“It is very unfortunate that a person who showed interest in becoming a law enforcement officer would make threats of this kind," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "That is not a type of behavior tolerated by our Sheriff’s Explorers or anyone else for that matter. I commend the parent who was doing the right thing and monitoring their child’s activity on their phone and saw this message and reported it. This type of parenting should be praised. We hope this student gets the help that she is crying out for.”

The teen is facing a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting and was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.