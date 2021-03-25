'I didn't do what you think I did': Interview with man charged in woman's death reveals his displeasure with detectives using 'tunnel vision'

Corey Binderim pled not guilty in the death of Susan Mauldin. Her body was found in a Georgia landfill in early 2020.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The man Clay County detectives arrested and charged for the death of a Fleming Island woman says he was being unfairly targeted early on in the investigation.

Detectives recorded interviews with Corey Binderim after Susan Mauldin was reported missing in late 2019. He denied any wrongdoing in the death of Mauldin who hired him to do remodeling work at her home two years ago.

Now, we are hearing for the first time from Binderim who was questioned about his relationship with Mauldin a few days after her October disappearance.

“You’re on a long pier right now and you’re coming to a short end. So, I’d like to talk to you about that before you get to the end of the pier if you’d like to do that,” one detective told Binderim

“I haven’t done anything wrong," Binderim responded.

The audio recording between Binderim and Clay County detectives lasted about 40 minutes. Binderim said he was at Mauldin’s house removing supplies the day before she was reported missing but tells detectives when he left, it was a cordial goodbye.

“I walked away. Shook hands and left,” Binderim said.

“I know. I’m not saying anything happened," The detective replied. "I’m just saying I know you were the last one to see her.”

Detectives say Binderim made inconsistent statements during interviews, including the cost of the remodel which he says was $1,200, but copies of Mauldin’s checks show it cost $12,000.

They also took pictures of Binderim’s arm describing seeing ‘fresh’ scratches.

While Binderim answered their questions, he becomes frustrated with detectives, telling them, “I think you guys have pegged me and I think you have tunnel vision.”

At one point during the interview, Binderim’s wife calls him, and he is heard explaining why detectives were taking his truck.

“They are looking for anything that they think I did something to Sue," he says to his wife. "They are trying to find something in my truck that will prove that.”

Binderim also explained to the detectives he went home after leaving Mauldin’s house, which they dispute.

“I came straight home from her house,” Binderim replied.

The detective countered with, “No. No you didn’t. I wish you did. I really wish you did because we probably wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Binderim was not arrested on the day of the recording but was later named a person of interest in Mauldin’s death.