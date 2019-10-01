VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has identified the man and woman involved in Thursday night's attempted murder-suicide.

SJSO said the husband, identified as John Leo Reid Jr., 71, was found dead at the scene in the 100 block of Jerez Court. Deputies say Reid shot and killed himself after he shot his wife, Tracy Cunningham, 61.

Cunningham was still alive when authorities arrived. They rushed her to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

No other details were released.

