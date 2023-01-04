Human remains found in woods in Putnam County

Police say the remains have been in the woods for a long time and they will need DNA analysis to identify this person.

PALATKA, Fla. — Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday in the woods of Cedar Creek Cutoff Road, north of Palatka, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Police said there is an active scene at the time and residents should stay out of the area, but there is no danger to the public.

These remains have been in the woods for a long time and DNA analysis will be needed to identify the person, police said.

The sheriff's office is not aware of any missing persons in that area.

