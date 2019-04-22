HOUSTON — A woman claims two burglars broke into her home and stole several items, including her mother’s ashes, and peed on her bed.

One man, identified as 49-year-old Marcus Cruz Ramirez, has been arrested for this crime. Harris County Precinct One deputies are looking for a second suspect believed to be involved.

This happened in October 2018 at a home in the 4100 block of West T.C. Jester.

According to the woman, the two suspects stole three laptops, an iPad, jewelry, cash and her mother’s ashes, which were inside an urn. She also said one of them peed on her bed during the burglary.

Deputies said an exhaustive investigation led them to Ramirez. He has been charged with burglary of a habitation.

He has been unable to tell investigators where the ashes are.

Deputies are asking anyone who may know something about this case or the location of the ashes to please email joseph.bowden@cn1.hctx.net.

