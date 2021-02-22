Hours-long standoff in Palm Coast ends with suspect's arrest

Charles Zinzow faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun with two people he was arguing with after leaving a bar.

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man last weekend following an hours-long standoff in Palm Coast, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Charles Kenneth Zinzow, 48, was returning home from a bar on the night of Feb. 19. At some point on the drive home, Zinzow and two other people with him got into an argument over Zinzow's alleged drug use, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report says when they pulled into the driveway of their home, Zinzow grabbed a 9mm handgun from between the center console and driver's seat, waving it around and pointing it at his head, saying he wanted to kill his companions and himself.

One of the victims grabbed the pistol from Zinzow and got back into the truck and soon left the scene while Zinzow went into the home through the garage door.

By the time law enforcement arrived on the scene, Zinzow demanded one of the companions to be sent back into the home so he could "take one of them down with me," the arrest report says. Zinzow told law enforcement he had a loaded rifle, which was later confirmed on video from inside the home.

At about 11:30 p.m., a neighbor called law enforcement saying they heard a gunshot outside of the their home, which may have come from where Zinzow had barricaded himself. The sheriff's office said they believe the shot came before law enforcement was originally called to the scene.

When law enforcement called Zinzow, he admitted to test firing the rifle into a vacant lot next to his home, the arrest report says.

The Flagler County Crisis Negotiator Team responded to the scene shortly after midnight to try to convince Zinzow to surrender. The negotiator spoke with Zinzow off and on until 4 a.m., at which point Zinzow said he was going to go to sleep, according to the sheriff's office.

At about 6 a.m., the sheriff's office SWAT spoke with Zinzow, who agreed to surrender unarmed. By 7 a.m., Zinzow was in custody.

“Our team immediately recognized that this man was having a mental health episode but was still armed and they began working to de-escalate the situation and continued to do so throughout the entire night until he was safely taken into custody,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This situation could have turned deadly, but the through our defensive tactics and techniques training and de-escalation crisis intervention training the incident was peacefully resolved with no one getting hurt, even if it did take about 8 hours.”