KINGSLAND, Ga. - A 7-month-old baby who died in a hot car was left inside the vehicle for over 20 hours before he was discovered by his mother, according to her statement to police.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by First Coast News details conflicting stories told by the mother, Rhae Odum, who initially claimed she was with the 7-month-old when he was found non-responsive on June 19.

According to the affidavit, Odum told Kingsland Police Department officers on scene that she was "in her vehicle asleep all night with the infant and awoke covered in her own vomit." She said her car had run out of gas, in the Quality Inn parking lot, the windows were closed, and the infant was non-responsive.

In a post-miranda interview, the affidavit says, she told officers she'd consumed methamphetamines within the last two days and she took a Xanax pill around 6 p.m. before her son died. At the time she took the pill, she parked her car in the hotel parking lot with her baby restrained in the car.

Seven month old Slade Edison Horne was found unresponsive after he was pulled from a car in a Kingsland Quality Inn parking lot on June 19, 2018.

The affidavit says Odum changed her story during the police interview, first saying she remained in the car with the child and passed out, then stating she was in the hotel room and woke up to find her child missing.

An emergency call was made at 2:20 p.m., about 20 hours after Odum reported her last memory to police of being awake with her son.

The responding officer noted the infant showed signs of head trauma and fresh blood on his face. Odum also had fresh blood on her chest, according to the affidavit.

Baby Horne was declared dead and in full rigor around 2:30 p.m.

Officers later determined through their interview Odum had used heroin, marijuana and other illegal narcotics in the past.

Odum was first charged on June 25 and denied bond in connection with Horne's death.

A grand jury returned an indictment on August 15 upgrading the charges against Odum from involuntary manslaughter to second-degree murder. She faces 30 years in prison if convicted.

