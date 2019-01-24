Hospital staff has confirmed that there have been at least two incidents of employees being held up in robberies outside a Jacksonville medical facility.

UF Health has confirmed there were two incidents regarding employees. One incident occurred on street outside the hospital and another occurred in the garage.

The hospital says that there has been an arrest in connection to these incidents. First Coast News has not been able to confirm that information with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.



The hospital says they already have security measures in place, including an armed JSO officer, but UF Health security guard employees are not armed.

First Coast News has submitted records requests for the reports associated with these incidents.

We have received reports of additional incidents from viewers but those claims have not been substantiated by the hospital or law enforcement.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.