Police are at a home in Satsuma after they were called to help a suicidal person. When the person was safely outside, police found a dead body inside.

SATSUMA, Fla. — Police found a dead body inside of a home in Satsuma Sunday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Marlin Drive to help a suicidal person just before 5 p.m. They were able to successfully coax the person out of the home and went inside to do a safety check.

At that point, police said they found a dead body.