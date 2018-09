JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in Argyle Forest, which caused nearby residents to evacuate.

JSO said a person was shot in the 8550 block of Argyle Business Loop and it isn't known if the "armed and dangerous suspect" is still inside the residence.

Several residents were evacuated as a precaution.

At this time, no other information was released.

