Police investigating after group of teens attack Anna Maria Island man

Family members say 40-year-old Evan Purcell was "nearly beaten to death" in the attack.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — The Holmes Beach Police Department is asking the public for information after an Anna Maria Island man was attacked Wednesday night.

Officers say, Evan Purcell, 40, was walking his dogs with his 10-year-old niece around 9 p.m. at Anna Maria Elementary School when he saw a group of teens drinking and possibly vandalizing the school.

That's when the police department says Purcell yelled to the group to "stop and move along." The teenagers instead became aggressive and approached Purcell, according to a press release.

"The victim was in fear for his safety and pulled out a pocketknife to scare off the group. Several of the males in the group attacked the victim knocking him to the ground," police wrote in a press release.

During the attack, officers say Purcell was possibly hit with a skateboard and punched and kicked in the head until he became unconscious. The group of teens then reportedly fled in a Kia Sportage.

Purcell's family members say he was "nearly beaten to death" by the group and that his niece was able to run to a neighbor's house to call 911.

The 40-year-old was taken to Blake Hospital where he is said to be stable. WWSB reports he has multiple facial fractures.

"Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," a family member wrote on Facebook.

Police say they have identified "several" of those involved in the attack but no arrests have been made at this time.