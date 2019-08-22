A woman is recovering in the hospital Thursday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a homeowner in the Woodstock area reportedly shot her according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Police said a man arrived at his home located in the 3500 block of Oleander Street where he found a woman inside his home armed with one of his rifles.

That homeowner said he then shot the woman, according to JSO.

The woman was transported to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police detained both individuals and they are currently being questioned as Aggravated Battery detectives investigate the incident.

At this time, no further information is known.