A homeowner and a burglary suspect exchanged gunfire Saturday during a reported burglary on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Police said they responded to reports of a burglary in the 7100 block of Ricker Road around 9 p.m.

At the scene, police learned that a homeowner had arrived at his home to find a man attempting to burglarize it.

The pair exchanged gunfire before the suspect fled the scene in a white compact pickup truck, police said.

As the investigation continued, police located a potential suspect in a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Aggravated battery detectives are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.