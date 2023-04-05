Homeless man robbed, cut with a machete, Brunswick police say

Two people are in custody, police say. The Brunswick News says this is the fourth violent attack on a homeless person in five weeks.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A homeless man was hospitalized after he was robbed and "hit with a machete," according to report from the Brunswick Police Department.

The Brunswick News reports this is the fourth violent attack on a homeless person in five weeks.

He reported that he woke up to three people jumping on him while he was sleeping outside, which was when he was cut by the machete. They stole a backpack from him, which he said had his ID and phone charger in it.

The victim had a laceration near his left ear, police said.

He was able to describe the appearance of the three people, including a woman who had two dogs with her, police said.

Police were able to watch surveillance video of the assault. A nearby shop manager informed police that they knew of a witness, who was able to identify all three suspects.