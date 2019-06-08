The dead body that was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway last week was identified Tuesday morning.

Clayton Paul Allen, 43, was found dead near North Griffin Shores Drive in the southeast district last Friday.

Deputies believe Allen was homeless with last known addresses in the western part of the United States and Texas, Mulligan said.

At this time, Allen's cause of death is still unknown. Authorities are still waiting for the return of his toxicology results.

Mulligan said there are no signs of foul play involved in his death.