Double shooting at Jacksonville apartment complex leaves two siblings hospitalized

Two siblings - a man in his late-20s and a woman in her 30s, were shot at the Plantation Apartments complex Sunday morning. Police say the victims know the suspect.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two siblings - a man and a woman are both recovering in a Jacksonville hospital after suffering injuries in a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 3:51 a.m., officers responded to the Plantation Apartments, located at the 7000 block of Old Kings Road South on Jacksonville's southside. Upon arrival, police found both victims - a man in his late-20s and a woman in her 30s, who had both suffered one gunshot wound each.

JSO's Sergeant Karen Dukes says three children ranging in ages one to 12 were also inside the apartment along with the unidentified man and woman during the shooting. Dukes says that the five individuals were asleep when an unknown male suspect broke-in and made entrance through the back of the apartment.

Police say only the man and woman were taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition, as the woman was shot in the cheek and the man was shot in the right arm.

Dukes says the suspect is known to both siblings and that he fled the scene on foot. She adds that the suspect, who "may be undocumented in the United States," had a previous relationship with the sister in which ended at an unknown date.