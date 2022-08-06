Pedestrian dies after being hit by three cars in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report.
A pedestrian died in Jacksonville Saturday night after being hit by three cars running across Interstate 10, Florida Highway Patrol said.
The pedestrian ran in front of a car on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 west of Lane Avenue. The left front of the car collided with him, throwing him into the inside lane. The front of a second vehicle hit him, and then the vehicle behind him also hit him, FHP said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.