Pedestrian dies after being hit by three cars in Jacksonville

The pedestrian was running across Interstate 10 when three cars hit him.

A pedestrian died in Jacksonville Saturday night after being hit by three cars running across Interstate 10, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The pedestrian ran in front of a car on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 west of Lane Avenue. The left front of the car collided with him, throwing him into the inside lane. The front of a second vehicle hit him, and then the vehicle behind him also hit him, FHP said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

