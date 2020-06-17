Hit-and-run suspect arrested after injuring Georgia firefighter

On May 28, a Jesup firefighter's life took a turn during a joyride on his motorcycle in Brunswick, when he was hit by a pickup truck whose driver left the scene.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The driver in a hit-and-run crash that sent a Georgia firefighter to the hospital has now been found and arrested, according to the Georgia State Patrol supplement crash report.

Barry Patrick Young, 32, was arrested by the Glynn County Sheriff's Office Wednesday for serious injury by vehicle, hit and run and failure to yield while turning left. He bailed out the following day.

On May 28, Joshua Brothers' life took a turn during a joyride on his motorcycle up State Route 303 in Brunswick. The Georgia State Patrol crash report states a Ford F-150 hit Brothers while turning left.

Brothers’ motorcycle then hit a utility pole 11 feet away after impact before going another 40 feet into the woods and hitting a tree.

The suspect, whom Georgia State Patrol says is Young, hit Brothers and left the scene.

Brothers has undergone multiple leg surgeries at UF Health in Jacksonville.

“The bills are extensive for this operation he has to go under," Jesup Fire Department Instructor William Miller said.

Brothers is also an Army veteran and has served with the Jesup Fire Department for two years, becoming a nationally certified firefighter and a fire inspector.

Miller said Brothers has aspirations to become a paramedic and recently received his EMT certification.