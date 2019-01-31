SEFFNER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a sexual predator who deputies say has failed to report within 48 hours of leaving his residence.

John Dennis, 31, has an active warrant out for his arrest.

He is known to frequent the Seffner area, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who knows of Dennis’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813)247-8200.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.