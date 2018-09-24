LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after investigators say a deputy killed his wife, then himself early this morning with children in the home.

The sheriff's office said Kirk Keithley shot and killed his wife Samantha, 33, before turning the gun on himself. Keithley, 39, was a Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff’s office said the murder-suicide happened around midnight at a home on Terrazzo Way near Bexley Village Drive in Land O' Lakes.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said it does not appear Keithley used his service weapon in the shootings.

"A 14-year-old ran from the house. While he was running, he called 911 and said there was an argument and that he heard a shot fired from within the house," Nocco said.

Deputies found the other three children safe inside.

"[There are] four children trying to put their shattered lives, trying to figure out what just happened to them overnight," Nocco said. "So, as people wake up, I just ask you to pray for those kids because it's devastating what happened out here this morning."

Nocco did not reveal the age of the other three children but said they were younger than 14 years old.

The county's victim advocate and child protective investigation unit are with the children, according to Nocco.

Nocco said there were not any previous 911 calls involving Keithley, his wife or to the house.

"Domestic violence is a horrendous act that goes on in every community and the moment that any individual goes from protecting people to harming people loses the right – no matter what agency they're with – to call themselves a law enforcement officer," Nocco said. "Once you stop protecting people we don't consider you a law enforcement officer."

The investigation is ongoing.

Keithley had worked as a patrol deputy at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for nine years and three months. He was previously with the St. Petersburg Police Department from 2003 to 2009.

The sheriff's office said he was only in trouble twice: for misuse of communications facilities in 2016 and for an avoidable traffic crash in 2011.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released the following statement.

"Unfortunately, last night, one of our deputies was involved in a tragic event where he took his wife's life and then his own. I cannot begin to express how disheartened I am. Domestic Violence has no place in our society.

I ask that everyone join me and the rest of our office and pray for those innocent children who are left behind and have to pick up the pieces. This is something that is impossible to comprehend for even the most seasoned person.

Please keep them in your hearts as we all try to make our way through this tragedy.

We have made every resource within our Employee Assistance programs available to any employee who may be struggling. This remains an active Pasco County Sheriff's Office investigation."

