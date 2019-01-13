The suspect of a high-speed chase in the Mayport area that happened earlier this month now faces a murder charge for the death of an 84-year-old church deacon.

Lawrence J. Hall, 26, is being charged with murder of Louis Reese, according to court records.

On Jan. 2, Hall reportedly robbed a Mayport-area internet cafe before kidnapping Louis Reese and leading police on a high-speed chase, police said. The pursuit ended on Atlantic Boulevard with four people -- Reese, Hall and two Jacksonville Sheriff's officers -- in the hospital.

Facebook

Reese was listed in critical condition, but he later died about a week after the incident. Hall was also listed in critical condition.

If Hall is released from the hospital, his next court date is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.

READ MORE >> High-speed chase suspect is in critical condition at Memorial Hospital

READ MORE >> 84-year-old Jacksonville kidnapping victim dies week after high-speed chase