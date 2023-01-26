'I am in shock:' Daughter of man accused of killing Jared Bridegan reacts to her father's arrest

Tenon feels as if her father is being set up. At the same time, she said she's sorry for what happened to the Bridegan family.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The daughter of the man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan spoke with First Coast News Thursday, claiming that her father is being set up.

Henry Tenon, 61, faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact, child abuse and second-degree murder.

On Thursday, Tenon's daughter, who would like to remain anonymous, messaged First Coast News on Facebook.

"I am in shock. I never thought my father would do something like this. I truly he is being set up!! My heart is broken, and I am praying for him!! I am soooo sorry this happened to Mr. Bridegan and his family they will be in my prayers too!!! This is all that I have to say!!"

Her father has lived in Jacksonville for more than 20 years.

First Coast News' Tristan Hardy spent much of the day visiting the homes that he was associated with. Current residents didn't know of Tenon's past stay. One landlord told First Coast News he looked 'familiar'.

We also looked into Tenon's criminal record.

He 61-year-old Jacksonville man has a list of traffic violations and a record involving domestic violence.

In May 2013, an arrest warrant shows Tenon and his ex-girlfriend were in an argument about breaking up. The victim said Tenon punched her several times. In the warrant, police said she suffered cuts and scrapes to her face. The victim later filed for a restraining order.

The State Attorney's office believe Bridegan's murder was planned.

Officials do not think Tenon was the only person involved in the murder.

His most recent arrest warrant is sealed for 30 days. Officials fear it were released now, it would jeopardize the ongoing investigation.