Heavy police, SWAT presence reported at Regency area home

Heavy police and SWAT presence is being reported in the Regency area on Friday morning.
The situation happened sometime before 6:30 a.m. on Kendall Road. According to First Coast News crews on scene, it appears that the situation is over and many officers are starting to leave the area.
As of 7:11 a.m., the entrance to the neighborhood off Mill Creek Road is blocked by JSO, although it looks like residents may still enter.
This is a developing story. We are still waiting to see if there will be any update on what happened