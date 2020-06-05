A St. Johns County man has been arrested for reportedly firing a gun in the air multiple times Wednesday morning in the area of Treasure Beach.

According to the St. John's County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Treasure Beach shortly after 4:30 a.m. Deputies arrived on scene and witnesses told them a neighbor had been firing a weapon in the air.

Deputies began securing the area and attempted to initiate contact with the subject. The subject has exited a house and deputies say they have been secured without further incident.

Investigators are continuing their investigation.