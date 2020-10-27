x
Death investigation underway in Jacksonville Beach neighborhood

The scene is in the 1400 block of Republic Drive.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department says officers are on the scene of a death investigation Tuesday night.

The investigation is underway in the 1400 block of Republic Drive, down the street from The Sanctuary neighborhood. Officers were called to the scene at around 5 p.m. to assist fire rescue with a medical call, according to the police department.

Information about the victim or possible suspect has not been released.

