Deputies say two people fled from a stolen vehicle in the Hickory Knolls neighborhood.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking residents in a Fleming Island neighborhood to stay inside while they search for two susepcts that are on the run.

Deputies say two people fled from a stolen vehicle in the Hickory Knolls neighborhood. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area as deputies search for the individuals.