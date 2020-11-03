JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Foul play is suspected after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Moncrief Park Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called at 4:45 p.m. to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1400 block of West 26th Street. An investigation was conducted and both police and first responders entered the home. Once inside, a man and a woman were found dead and suffering from trauma. Foul play is suspected.

JSO said the victims have not been identified and there is no suspect information.

If you have any information about this crime, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.