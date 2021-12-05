CCSO: Deputies clearing out Orange Park Mall after 'verbal dispute', residents should avoid the area

Deputies believe that a verbal dispute between three men occurred inside of the mall.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There is a heavy police presence at the Orange Park Mall as the Clay County Sheriff's Office investigates an incident.

The sheriff's office says they received a call about an active shooter Sunday evening. After responding to the scene authorities found that there was no active shooter at the mall, Clay County PIO Brandon Ludwig says.

The sheriff's office is currently clearing out the mall and asking that residents avoid Wells Road and the Orange Park Mall.

Authorities did not say if there were any shots fired during the possible dispute or if there are any injuries.