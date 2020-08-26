Heavy police presence after 2 bodies found in Melrose, Putnam County

Deputies expect the road will remain blocked for hours on Shiloh Road while they investigate. PCSO said it's a very active scene with heavy police presence.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office discovered two dead bodies in Melrose Wednesday morning, according to Allison Waters-Merritt, the public information officer.

The sheriff's office said the bodies are of two teenagers. Waters-Merritt said the sheriff's office got a call about the scene on Shiloh Road around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

