Heavy police presence after 2 bodies found in Melrose, Putnam County

Deputies expect the road will remain blocked for hours on Shiloh Road while they investigate. PCSO said it's a very active scene with heavy police presence.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office discovered two dead bodies in Melrose Wednesday morning, according to Allison Waters-Merritt, the public information officer.

The sheriff's office said the bodies are of two teenagers. Waters-Merritt said the sheriff's office got a call about the scene on Shiloh Road around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

PCSO said it's a very active scene with heavy police presence.They expect the road will remain blocked for hours on Shiloh Road while they investigate. 

This is a developing story.

