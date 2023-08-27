Police: 'Firearm discharged' near Bahama Breeze in St. Johns Town Center

An Ida Claire's worker said his boss told him not to go outside. Then, people started to run inside saying shots were fired.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ***This is a developing story***

UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the 'discharge of a firearm' Sunday afternoon near a Bahama Breeze in the St. Johns Town Center.

There are no injuries involved in reference to the reported shooting, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

A worker from Ida Claire's, which is located next to the Bahama Breeze, told First Coast News his boss said not to go outside.

Then, the worker said people outside ran inside the restaurant saying shots were fired.

Another worker told First Coast News that there was an altercation outside the Bahama Breeze, but police have not confirmed.

Several calls were made to report hearing shots fired while shoppers were inside stores at the town center.