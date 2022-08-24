Man expected to be OK after altercation leads to shooting, car crash near Avenues Mall

At this time, police believe some kind of altercation took place, possibly nearby, which led to a shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting incident in the Avenues area Wednesday, followed by a nearby car crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 2:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a vehicle crash at I-95 and Phillips Highway.

Upon arrival, police say they located a vehicle that had crashed near the exit ramp. Inside the vehicle, JSO says officers located a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has been taken into custody, police say, but has not been identified. Officials say a weapon was also recovered.

At this time, police believe some kind of altercation took place, possibly nearby, which led to a shooting.

Police were not able to directly comment if this incident was road rage related, but there was an additional truck located in the parking lot of the shops at Avenues Walk that was surrounded by crime tape.

Police say that the victim was the sole occupant of the vehicle found near Phillips Highway.

There were multiple 911 calls in relation to this incident, JSO says.