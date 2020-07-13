Hearing for convicted church killer held Monday after DNA surfaces that may clear his name

In 1985, Harold Swain, a deacon at Rising Daughter Baptist Church in Waverly, and his wife Thelma Swain, were shot to death inside their church.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — For 20 years, Dennis Perry has been behind bars.

The horrific crime he was convicted of happened in Camden County in 1985 but since then, new DNA evidence has come to light.

Judge Scarlett in Glynn County Superior Court will hold a hearing Monday regarding Perry’s motion for a new trial based on the latest DNA evidence.

Watch LIVE starting at 9:30 a.m.

On March 11, 1985, Harold Swain, a deacon at Rising Daughter Baptist Church in Waverly, and his wife Thelma Swain, were shot to death inside their church. Witnesses told police a white man came into the black church and killed the couple.

“It was a horrible, horrible crime, and there’s been no justice for their deaths,” said Suzanne Baugh, Perry’s cousin. She started the “Free Dennis Perry” Facebook page and has been pushing for his release.

In April, Perry’s attorneys filed a motion for a new trial based on new evidence.

According to that motion, DNA test results tie another suspect to key physical evidence found at the crime scene of the murders. That evidence, a court document says, was a pair of very distinctive eyeglasses believed to have belonged to the killer.

The Georgia Innocence Project, which only takes on 2% of the cases it receives, has been working for years on Perry's behalf. The case has also been featured extensively on the podcast “Undisclosed”.