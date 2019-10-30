Authorities have released dramatic 911 calls from a shooting incident that turned deadly inside a South Georgia Walmart over the weekend.

The Waycross Police Department says John Jaylen Walker Kinnitt fired several rounds inside the store on Saturday morning before turning the gun on himself.

According to a police report, Kinnitt fired a shot in the air before entering the store at approximately 1 a.m. Several people heard the shot and called 911 to phone for help.

"He shot just in the air but I seen people running out," a woman tells the 911 operator. "He's in Walmart, my kids are in there!!"

An employee at Walmart also phoned for help from inside the store.

"I work at the Walmart on Memorial and a guy just walked in with a gun and he just shot it off."

According to the police report, Kinnitt, 19, walked into the Walmart asked two different women near the front, "What are you looking at?"

A witness told police he saw Kinnett try to shoot himself with the gun multiple times, but it didn't fire and in frustration, Kinnitt fired two shots, one of which nearly hit a woman in an aisle.

The report states he then ran to the back of the store and took his own life. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Nobody else was injured during the incident

LISTEN TO 911 CALLS:

RAW VIDEO: