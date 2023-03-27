Report: Glynn County teen's blood alcohol level was 6 times the legal limit after reported hazing

A newly-released police report says the victim of a 'hazing' incident in St. Simons Island had a blood alcohol level of .464. The legal limit to drive is .08.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A newly-released police report from the Glynn County Police Department shows the victim of a "hazing" in St. Simons Island had a blood alcohol level six times over the legal limit when he was brought to the hospital.

The 19-year-old victim, who we are choosing not to name, was dropped off at the Southeast Georgia Health System on Tuesday, March 21 between 8:30 and 8:45 p.m., the report says. Three "occupants" were in the car. They told police that the victim was unresponsive after drinking vodka and taking antidepressants.

Hospital staff found the 19-year-old unresponsive in the backseat of the car in clothes that were "soaked with urine," with "spray paint all over his body and hair." He had a small bruise on his left shoulder, the report says.

The three people who dropped him off wrote their names down for hospital staff and left before police arrived.

Hospital staff told police that the 19-year-old was taking six breaths per minute. He could not breathe independently, so he was put on a ventilator.

His blood alcohol level was .464. The legal limit to drive is .08 and a blood alcohol level above .30 is considered potentially lethal.

The victim's father, who reported the incident to police, said that this was not the first time he had been harmed while he was with this people.

He remarked that his son had gone to the same house and come back "covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk and spray paint" on March 17, four days prior.

Two weeks prior, his father took him to the hospital because he had a "severe laceration above his left eye that needed stitches," the report says. The father told police he let his son continue to go to the house these incidents happened because "he has no other friends."

No charges were pressed at the time this report was filed.

The Glynn County Police Department says they are currently conducting this investigation.

