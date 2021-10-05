Hawthorne man accused of pointing gun at neighbors, using racial slurs during dispute over garbage

Cody McClure, 19, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who allegedly pointed a gun at neighbors and called them racial slurs during a dispute over garbage.

Cody McClure, 19, went to his neighbors' home agitated over garbage that had been left in his yard, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

During the dispute, McClure called one of his neighbors an Asian racial slur before pointing a revolver at them, the sheriff's office said. McClure also said he would 'kill' the residents, according to the PCSO.

McClure drove back to his home on Twin Lakes Road, and neighbors heard gunshots coming from his home, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found ammunition but did not find a firearm, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested McClure and charged him with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Because McClure allegedly used racial slurs in the incident, those charges could be enhanced to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during sentencing.