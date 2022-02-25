Have you seen him? JSO searching for sexual predator who failed to register

x
Crime

Police are looking for Tyrone Eugene Griffin, 42.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a sexual predator who has failed to register. 

If you know the whereabouts of this individual, or have information which could lead to his arrest, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via e-mail at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.  

To remain anonymous and receive a potential reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

