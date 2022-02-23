The condition of the law enforcement officer and suspect is unknown.

HOUSTON — A law enforcement officer and a suspect were both shot inside a southwest Houston mall Wednesday. At this point, their conditions are unknown.

It happened at around 4 p.m. on the second floor of the PlazAmericas Mall, which used to be Sharpstown Mall.

The Houston Police Department responded to a call about an off-duty law enforcement officer being shot. According to Broadcastify audio, there were reports that the suspect took the officer's weapon and shots were fired.

According to the Houston Police Officers Union, three officers fired at the suspect.

The wounded officer was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown condition a little after 5 p.m. The suspect was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, also in unknown condition.

It was originally reported to KHOU 11 that the law enforcement officer who was shot was an HCSO deputy, but we later confirmed the deputy shot is a San Jacinto County Pct. 1 deputy constable.

HPD says the scene is clear at PlazAmericas Mall. No word on a second suspect. The mall remains closed. Still waiting for an update on the off-duty officer who was shot. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/9VXytXbCO1 — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) February 23, 2022

What we know

Houston police received reports of shots fired just before 4 p.m.

A representative with HPOU said a law enforcement officer was attacked outside a clothing store in the mall.

The suspect allegedly took the deputy's gun.

Three HPD officers reportedly shot at the suspect who was injured.

San Jacinto County Pct. 1 constable confirms the deputy shot is one of his deputies but hasn't confirmed the deputy's condition.

The scene at PlazAmericas has been cleared, but the mall is still closed, according to Houston police.

It was originally reported that another suspect may have still been inside the mall but police have confirmed they have walked through the building and a second suspect was not found.

We have a crew at the mall and a crew at the Texas Medical Center to gather more information on this developing story.