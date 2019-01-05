Gunshots narrowly missed two children during a drive-by shooting in West Augustine Tuesday morning, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

SJSO's spokesperson, Chuck Mulligan, says shots were fired into a home off of Scheidel Way sometime after midnight.

Deputies found several bullet holes and shell casings on the exterior of the home. Several rounds also struck the couch inside and narrowly missed a 9-year-old child who was inside the home.

A one-year-old child was also inside the home.

At this time, no other information is known about the shooting, only that it is being considered a drive-by shooting.

"This incident could have resulted in the senseless traumatic injury or death of an infant child," Mulligan said in a press release. "If you know something or saw something, Say Something!"

If you know any information about the shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477. You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.